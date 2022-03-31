The news of the moment in the golden world of Formula 1 is clearly the announcement of a third stop on the calendar – starting in 2023 – in the United States. The venue chosen for the competition will be the most spectacular, glamorous and fascinating possible: Las Vegas. The capital of sin will host a city circuit 6.2 km long with 14 curves, three straights – one of which 2 km long built on the famous Strip – and two planned DRS areas. The track therefore seems to go in the direction already taken with the recently built circuits of Baku and Gedda, ie tracks set up within the city but extremely fast. The design of the track will see the cars pass in front of Caesars Palace, the Bellagio fountains and Mandalay Bay.

The idea of ​​a race held on Saturday evening – so it will be for the Las Vegas GP – in the world center of entertainment has obviously sparked the reactions of the riders. F1 has made a funny video in which the news of the officialization of the event is communicated to the drivers and there was no lack of sarcastic comments from some of the most famous protagonists of the Circus. Sebastian Vettelwho has not yet taken part in any competition this year due to his positivity at Covid, joked about the possible ‘visits’ to the casino of many of his colleagues: “I’m sure some drivers will spend some money at the casino and then try to make it back on Sunday“, Joked the Aston Martin standard bearer.

“It will be difficult for us riders to concentrate on the track that weekend “he commented in an equally ironic way Lewis Hamilton, however, already used to the lights of glamor also given his great passion for fashion, music and cinema. Those who tried to give Formula 1 some ‘practical’ advice for the organization of the race were the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen. Laughing, the Dutchman suggested a long pause before and after the Vegas race: “Don’t do a back-to-back for this one. Take a couple of weeks off before and after. A week of detox? Yes, if you want to call it detox … “.