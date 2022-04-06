Rules of conduct for comments. Off-topic comments are thrown away, devoid of due respect for the opinions of others, with offensive content and not in line with the tenor of the discussion, together with all messages from irregular email addresses. Provocative texts are transferred to “spam” with automatic inability to publish new comments. It is not allowed to publish third party links and writing texts in block capitals. The activity of the moderators it is final and unappealable including the blocking of a user. Posting a comment implies the automatic acceptance of these rules and of the newspaper’s “Legal Notice” norms.

#Jeddah #FIA #checks #suspension #Hamiltons #Mercedes