Sebastian Vettel is not present in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia due to the Coronavirus positivity that emerged on the eve of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The four-time world champion failed to get a negative buffer in time for the race scheduled for this weekend in Arabia, but it cannot be excluded that Vettel would have boycotted the Saudi weekend even in the event of negativity at Covid-19. The Aston Martin driver, in fact, was one of the first to take sides against the Russian Grand Prix when F1 was faced with the handling of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and with a war in progress in Arabia. Saudi it is easy to imagine that Vettel’s ‘yardstick’ would not have changed.

Certainly such a thick and ‘independent’ personality like Vettel’s would have been difficult to manage in Jeddah in the river meeting that featured the pilots, the only ones to show dissent or at least discomfort running among the missiles in Saudi Arabia. Just on the eve of this controversial weekend Vettel gave an interview to the German news agency DPA in which he stressed that it is difficult for a driver to choose how to behave since he is at the same time ambassadors and ’employees’ of F1. “How independent can you be when you are on the payroll? When are you a paid guest? – Vettel’s provocative questions – looking at Saudi Arabia, one may be conflicted over which approach is the best. Whether to boycott the event by deserting it, or to participate to be a testimonial of the values ​​of the West. There are some values ​​we need to uphold because they outweigh financial interests. We are a role model for young people, we are not just a source of leisure and entertainment. I’m sure I’m not that popular with team principals. When I touch these topics, several people panic ”.