Over the last few years, the issue of environmental sustainability has taken on a central role in the long-term strategy of Formula 1, which aims to achieve carbon neutral status by 2030. For this reason, the leaders of the category have focused on renewable fuels and more sustainable, which should help reduce the impact on the environment.

As part of the championship’s drive to go carbon neutral, F1’s leadership has been looking at areas where a different path could be taken. For this reason, on the occasion of the Austrian Grand Prix which will take place this weekend, Formula 1 will experiment with its own highly energy-efficient power plant, which will feed the paddock reducing emissions by around 90%.

The power station, which will be located inside the last corner, will supply energy to the paddock, the rooms where the chronometric data and television footage are managed, as well as the garage, the pit lane and the various pit walls. According to Formula 1, this plant will be powered by sustainable sources, including vegetable oil-based biofuel (HVO) and 600 square meters of solar panels.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Alessio Morgese

F1 logistics director Ian Stone explained: “We will be feeding everyone from one sustainable power station. The aim is to avoid teams being reliant on generators. Everyone brings their own equipment and runs their own generators, because the local infrastructure supports the demand.” Just in Canada, for example, a problem with the management of electricity before the free sessions had forced the teams to rely on auxiliary generators.

“So we’ve physically set up this farm of generators and we’re going to run a very complex power distribution network at all key points so that teams can connect.”

The goal is to achieve 90% less emissions, which reached around 200 tonnes of CO2 during the Austrian GP last year: “According to our estimates, around 200 tonnes of CO2 were produced in 2022 [in occasione del Gran Premio d’Austria]”, he explained. ‘We are trying, based on the data we will receive, to reduce production to around 10 tons of CO2.’

Atmosphere Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The use of the power plant is currently limited to the Austrian GP only, but F1 wants to analyze its impact and data over the course of the week to understand if it will be possible to extend this initiative to future events as well, perhaps with an easily replicable solution everywhere.

“Formula 1’s approach to driving innovation that creates significant impact and influence around the world goes beyond hybrid engines and sustainable fuels. This approach drives everything we do, including how we run our operations , and the trial in Austria is the latest example of this, demonstrating the commitment of Formula 1 and key stakeholders to develop new ways of working,” explained Ellen Jones, F1’s Head of Environmental Management.

“Using the latest technologies and innovations, we continue to explore new opportunities to run events more sustainably and reduce our carbon footprint.”