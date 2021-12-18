Thanks to the Covid-19 epidemic which exploded in 2020, just close to the first round of the F1 world championship, theAustralia has given up hosting the GP within its borders both for that season and in the current one of 2021. In this way, therefore, the ‘land of kangaroos’ has not been included in the calendar since 2019, the year in which the Circus held the last edition in Oceania on the circuit of Melbourne, since 1996 synonymous with the inaugural stage of the championship. Despite the efforts made all over the globe to contain the virus as much as possible, the Australian government and institutions have in any case formalized the return of the top racing series starting from 2022, the year in which Melbourne will no longer be the first test of the world championship, but the third after Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, regardless of this welcome confirmation, the country is also addressing another issue facing the future, this time focused exclusively on the track that could host the local GP.

These days, in fact, the Federal State of New South Wales formalized the proposal to transfer the Australian GP from Melbourne to Sidney – state capital – not only to make the most of the reopening to tourism, but also to apply as a replacement for the Albert Park circuit, which is expiring in the 2025. A request supported by the Premier of the region Dominic Perrottet, who commented on the eventual arrival of F1 in the same city that welcomed the Olympic Games in 2000: “We have the largest city in the country, and one of the largest in the world – said in an interview reported by theage.com – why should Formula 1 stay in Melbourne when it could come here? We are thinking of waging a battle to welcome the GP here, and with it also the major events on a national and international scale for the immediate future “. A thought also shared by the President of New South Wales, Tony Shepherd, one of the greatest representatives of the desire to transfer the Australian GP from the State of Victoria to the one he represents: “Our inhabitants love motor racing as much as anyone else – stated a The Daily Telegraph – and we have a top tier city to host such an event. We should choose the layout carefully to avoid disturbing the residents, but it would be a great opportunity to show our city to the eyes of the world ”.

In the event that Sidney really manages to get the better of Melbourne, the project would indicate the construction of the track close to the port area, following the style of the famous Monaco street circuit. Moreover, again in case of success, it would be the third city to host the Australian Grand Prix: before the appointment with Melbourne, the first venue that hosted F1 was Adelaide, which started the history of the Circus in Oceania in 1985, remaining included in the calendar until 1995 including, only to leave the baton in Melbourne.