In both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen took the spotlight not only figuratively, but also literally, battling in both races for the leadership of the race. The two 1997 class drivers shared the victories, but in both races Sergio Perez has more than something to complain about. At Sakhir the Mexican has never been in contention for success, but a technical knockout arrived at the very last lap prevented him from getting on the podium. In Jeddah, on the other hand, after having obtained his first career pole position in the race on Saturday, an unlucky Safety Car betrayed him just as he had made the pit stop as the leader of the race.

In Australia Checo hopes not to have to deal with bad luck yet: “The challenge between us is Ferrari is very close to say the least and I have had a bit of bad luck in these first races, I am confident that it will not be the same in Melbourne as well. – the words of the Mexican Red Bull driver – we have a very competitive package and I’m curious to compete again with the Albert Park circuit two years after our last visit “. Speaking of the changes made to the track to make it faster and more conducive to overtaking, Perez stated that the starter he had in the simulator was promising. “I did some simulator work earlier in the week on the track and I think that changes should be good for the showthey will make racing fun “Perez pointed out.