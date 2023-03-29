The Australian GP is preparing to cross the finish line of 37 editions in F1. The stage, on the calendar since 1985 and always present, with the exception of the two-year period 2020/21, saw the triumph of the Ferrari Of Charles Leclerc. That of the Monegasque is not the only illustrious name. From Ayrton Senna to Alain Prostfrom Michael Schumacher to Lewis Hamilton: the greatest have won in the two historic venues, Adelaide (from 1985 to 1995) and Melbourne. But who are the most successful? Here is the list of winners.