F1 | In Austin the best comparison with 2022 | FormulaPassion

With the restoration of the original layout of Barcelona, ​​the title of most complete and representative track of the year probably goes to Austin. The Texan track is the best testing ground for evaluating the strengths and weaknesses of the cars, now well known after seventeen races held, but in any case never assessable as a whole. So far the teams have been able to hide their shortcomings and enhance their qualities depending on the tracks faced, while the Texas facility requires 360° competitiveness. In America the teams face reality, drawing their own conclusions on the technical choices made after 2022 and the direction to follow for 2024.

Updates coming soon

There are several teams whose updates are expected for the trip to Austin. Mercedes is expected with a new bottom, while Alfa Romeo is planning the debut of a new nose and a new front wing. The wait, however, is all for the home team, Haas, who have been working on one for months now new bodywork which should bring the VF-23 closer to the shapes of Red Bullevaluating the solutions in view of 2024. The American team, last in order of time, becomes the symbol of all those teams that in 2023 took note of the mistakes made, steering towards a new direction of development for the future.

In Texas the best comparison for each team is the one with its own version from twelve months ago. In fact, the Texan track is extremely varied, putting every single aspect of performance under analysis, becoming an important litmus test of the project’s qualities. Austin curves cover every point of the spectrum, going from the high speeds of the first sector to the hairpin bends in the final part which place the emphasis on mechanics and traction. Also for this reason, the average lap speeds remained relatively low, around 210 km/h in qualifying.

In Texas we then move from the reactivity in the changes of direction of the initial snake to the stability required in the triple bend to the right of the third sector, which recalls the famous turn 8 in Istanbul. He thinks about adding further difficulties the particularly bumpy road surface, which pushes teams to raise the cars, sacrificing part of the aerodynamic performance. Another item to tick in Texas is that of aerodynamic efficiency, having to combine straight-line speed with a medium-high load configuration. Last, but not least, the ability to manage degradation emerges, on one of the most aggressive asphalts on the calendar which had already pushed the teams towards a two-stop race in 2022.

Comparison with 2022

The variety of relevant technical aspects in Texas will allow important conclusions to be drawn about the work carried out by the teams over the last year. Already in 2022, for example, Verstappen and Red Bull showed a clear superiority, partly distorted by some accidents on the road that kept Mercedes fighting for victory until the end of the race. At the time the RB18 had some difficulty managing understeer in the low speed curves of the last sector, a section so far shared with its successor, but the Milton Keynes team still managed to find a square with the set-up.

The Ferrari seen in Austin in 2022 was a mirror image of the one that would follow it. The F1-75 was particularly at ease in the high-volume curves in the first sector, where a tail wind was also blowing which was destabilizing for the single-seaters. The strengths of the Ferrari 2022 then became the main limitations of the SF-23, which has its biggest enemies in the wind and fast curves. On the other hand, the F1-75 was quite late on the long central straight, where the 2023 Ferrari is expected to be able to make up valuable ground. Austin thus becomes the summary picture of a Cavallino that has not given continuity to the 2022 technical project, both due to conscious choices and the difficulty in developing and maintaining what was already good.

The Texas race was one of the best for Mercedes 2022, which brought to the debut the last decisive package of updates to the floor, which then led to the victory in Brazil. At the end of last season the Brackley team was constantly on the rise and increasingly threatening in the mirrors of Red Bull. The choice to revolutionize the 2023 concept, with a car designed to work higher from the ground, turned out to be the decision that now, on the eve of Austin, projects Mercedes further away than it was a year ago.

Spotlight on McLaren