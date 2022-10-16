The 2026 power unit regulation has already been published, while the definition of the chassis and aerodynamics rules are still under discussion. It is nice to note that whoever was sitting at the negotiating table for the engines may not enter F1 anymore.

Porsche had pounded its fists on the table to obtain certain concessions from the manufacturers already present in the Circus and then was “expelled” in a bad way for the lack of agreement with Red Bull.

The German manufacturer, with a poisoned tooth, is looking for a way to return to the Circus, but the scandal linked to the budget cap has greatly cooled the wishes of the VW Group, which is inclined to enter the Grand Prix precisely because of the certainty promised in cost management.

The Red Bull Racing RB18 emblem of large, long and heavy ground-effect single-seaters Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The current ground-effect single-seaters are “monumental”: the safety regulations have made them authentic “tanks”, very heavy (798 kg), wide (2 meters) and long (over 5 meters).

The idea for the new regulatory cycle that will start in 2026 is to significantly reduce its size and for this reason a debate has begun that will have to lead to the definition of a written regulation at the end of 2023, so that the teams can begin to study basic solutions starting in 2024.

It should not be surprising, therefore, if at the level of the proposal there were those who had thought of making a compact car with an internal combustion engine of only four cylinders and moreover mounted transversely, like the transmission.

A bizarre concept that immediately found Ferrari’s no-no, seeing a return to vogue a split for which it had already vetoed before the beginning of the hybrid era, but also the other manufacturers already active in F1 had not welcomed a proposal that, fortunately, never caught on, because we would have had mechanics very shifted towards the rear wheels, making it difficult for the car to balance in the front.

And, then, it may be interesting to try to outline what the cornerstones of Formula 1 2026 could be, taking into account that the power unit will have very prescriptive rules that will lead to the creation of incredibly similar engines and with a very restricted packaging.

Also in 2026 the power units will remain 6-cylinder hybrids but without M-GUH Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The introduction from next year of the budget cap on engines (95 million dollars per season) forces a simplification that will tend to have endothermic units with simpler and less extreme solutions than the current ones, fixing fractionation (6 cylinders), architecture (a V of 90 degrees) with fixed center distance and also identical pistons in single supply.

The research will be aimed at the combustion chamber to develop e-fuel (synthetic gasoline with very low emissions) which will represent one of the lines of research to aim for performance, just like the hybrid whose role will grow by helping to produce the 50% of the power with electricity.

With these premises, it will become strategic to direct the rules towards frames and aerodynamics that can be very captivating. The first fact that we managed to grasp is that the wheelbase could be reduced by about 300 mm.

If we consider that with the ground-effect F1 the wheelbase was defined between 3,400 and 3,600 mm (with the tendency of all towards a long wheelbase), given that previously there had been excesses (Mercedes dominated with cars of 3,738 mm to separate the two axles), the 2026 car will be much more compact.

Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid: in 2016 the F1 cars had narrow track widths of 1,800 mm Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The idea of ​​reducing the carriageways is back in vogue (until 2016 they were 1,800 mm and then the F1 was more muscular) and it cannot be excluded that we think of machines that are much more streamlined in terms of shapes.

Not only that, but the debate is reopening whether it is the case to widen the use of mobile aerodynamics: the intention is to aim with greater efficiency at significantly reducing consumption (it is also necessary to lower the excessive minimum weight). designing tanks with smaller capacities than the current 110 kg of today.

The topic is destined to trigger very strong discussions: on the one hand there is the need to follow the developments of the already much more advanced technology in the automotive sector and on the other the fear of harnessing the talent of the drivers in electronically controlled solutions. .

Because it is clear that the return to active suspensions is called for, which was rejected in 1993 for safety and cost reasons. We are still in the gestation phase of the rules for which we will not have to be conditioned by some fancy flights, such as the transverse 4-cylinder engine, but this can also be the beauty of F1: letting your imagination run wild in search of innovative solutions …