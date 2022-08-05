Formula 1 continued to see a marked improvement in its financial performance, with revenues increasing by 49% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year.

Both seasons saw the holding of seven Grands Prix in the period April-June, thus allowing a useful comparison with the waning of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of races is significant, as F1 divides its revenue over the year by the number of events held in each quarter.

In the first part of 2021 the races were still held in front of a limited audience, while now the Paddock Club is not only back to full capacity, but is proving more populated than ever.

The return of the public to the Paddock Club helped to jump the total revenues from 501 million dollars in the second quarter of 2021 to 744 million dollars in the same period this year.

Within this figure, primary revenue from race promotion, broadcasting and sponsorship increased by 35%, from $ 464 million to $ 678 million, while other revenue – mainly Paddock Club and transportation – increased by 214. %, rising from 37 to 116 million dollars.

An operating loss of $ 43 million in the second quarter of 2021 was transformed into a profit of $ 49 million this year.

The 10 F1 teams shared revenues of $ 368 million, up from $ 308 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Explaining the results, Liberty Media highlighted how all three primary revenue areas increased in 2022: “Revenue from race promotion increased due to the higher compensation generated by the different mix of organized events and contractual compensation increases. “.

“Media rights increased thanks to the growth in F1 TV subscription revenues and the increase in fees deriving from new and renewed contractual agreements”.

“Sponsorship revenues increased thanks to the entry of new sponsors and the higher specific revenues for the races generated by the different mix of events held”.

However, the numbers were slightly skewed by the late cancellation of the 2021 Japanese GP.

“There is a slightly higher proportional recognition of seasonal TV rights and sponsorship revenues recognized during the quarter, as 7/22 of revenues were recognized in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 7/23 of revenues recognized in the second. quarter of 2021, before the reduction of the 2021 race calendar to 22 races was confirmed “.

Liberty then pointed out that COVID was still a major problem last year: “Throughout 2021, and particularly in the first half of the season, race turnout was limited due to the pandemic and the Paddock Club did not worked in the first half “.

“F1 does not expect its results in 2022 to be affected by these capacity limitations, although fan turnout continues to be assessed by the relevant government authorities on a race-by-race basis.”

“Throughout the first half of the 2022 season, F1 had a record turnout both in the stands and in the Paddock Club.”