The Pirelli Pole Position Award that should have been presented to the poleman of the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix will be auctioned with other memorabilia to raise funds in support of the Territorial Security and Civil Protection Agency of the ‘Emilia Romagna.

Starting today, it will be possible to submit a bid on the f1authentics.com website to win the iconic reproduction of the P Zero tire which would have been awarded to the fastest driver in Imola qualifying. For the occasion, the Pole Position Award was signed in Monaco by all Formula 1 drivers.

“The entire Formula 1 community has come together to support the Emilia-Romagna region, which was hit hard by bad weather last week.” – said the Director of Pirelli Motorsport, Mario Isola – “Together with the other Global Partners of Formula 1, we have offered a small contribution to raise funds to support the population affected by the flood. The Pirelli Pole Position Award with which the Imola poleman should have been awarded has been autographed by all the Formula 1 drivers here in Monaco and will now go up for auction. We hope that all enthusiasts will compete for this unique piece, further contributing to helping people who are experiencing moments of great difficulty in Emilia-Romagna”.

In addition to the Pirelli Pole Position Award, the bottle of Ferrari Trento sparkling wine, signed by all the drivers, which should have been uncorked by the winner of the Imola race and the four trophies prepared for the Formula 1 podium will also be auctioned. Tenders can be submitted until 6 June.