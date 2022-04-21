“When I crossed the border from Switzerland, many happy moments came back to me”. Whoever wears the Ferrari suit remains a Ferrari driver forever. Even those like Sebastian Vettel who had lived the last of his five years in Maranello separated at home, crushed by the freshness of Charles Leclerc, who now finds himself at the head of the World Championship. “I honestly say I am happy for them because I have left so many friends, who have worked hard and lived through difficult moments for a long time. And I know something about it. Nice that they are back on top. I wish them to stay longer than what happened in the years I was fighting with Hamilton ”.