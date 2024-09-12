Imola is preparing to change its face, to be in line with international events, F1 rather than the WEC. The modernization works of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari have been approved with a series of interventions for an investment of over three million euros.

The Municipality of Imola has approved a new resolution for the enhancement of the racetrack: this is an intervention co-financed with an extraordinary contribution from the Emilia Romagna Region as part of the 2024 Stability Law.

Rendering of the three new boxes that will be built in Imola after the Ferrari World Finals Photo by: Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Racetrack of Imola

The project involves a total investment of 2.8 million euros, of which 2.2 million euros allocated by the Region for the three-year period 2024-2026. The works of the first lot for the elevation of the racetrack’s box body to expand the Paddock Club area will begin, following the requests of F1, in what is a commitment that can start towards the negotiation for a contract renewal that expires at the end of 2025.

If the 2026 edition of the Emilia Romagna GP is almost taken for granted as “compensation” for the 2023 flood, the extension of the agreement will also be possible if the facility will be able to adapt to the standards that F1 requires.

The project, in line with the guidelines of the Municipal Administration, will pay particular attention to the issues of energy efficiency and the implementation of new technologies within the complex. The implementation of the intervention will be entrusted, through a cooperation agreement, to CON.AMI, as concessionaire of the Functional Pole of the Autodrome.

Immediately after the Ferrari World Finals, work will also begin on extending the pits with the construction of three new garages and the hospitality terrace for a cost of approximately 970,000 euros. This block of work will be completed in spring 2025: everything will be ready for the WEC race, as the world endurance championship is excited to return to the banks of the Santerno after the success of this year’s edition.