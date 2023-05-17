The organization decided not to run in order not to put pressure on the region hit by torrential rains. Sticchi Damiani, president of Aci: “99% will be recovered in 2026”. F1 president Domenicali: “This flood is a tragedy, we must guarantee safety and not create additional burdens for the authorities”

Skip the Imola F1 GP on Sunday 21 May. Given the weather conditions in the region, the damage and the victims, the Formula 1 organization has decided not to run the Emilia Romagna 2023 grand prix, announced the president of ACI and vice president of FIA, Angelo Sticchi Damiani: “99% of this edition will recover in 2026, after the extension of the contract”, added the number 1 of the ACI to the LaPresse agency.

A decision matured in order not to put further pressure on the area heavily affected by bad weather. In these hectic hours there would also have been an attempt to move the race to another date but it seems that the circuit calendar doesn't allow for postponement.

The official communication from F1 also arrived shortly with a note in which it expresses "its thoughts to the people and communities affected by the recent events in Emilia-Romagna. We also want to pay tribute to the work of the emergency services that are doing all the possible to help those in need.Following discussions between Formula 1, the President of the FIA, the relevant authorities including the relevant Ministers, the President of the Automobile Club of Italy, the President of the Emilia Romagna Region, the Mayor of the City and the promoter the decision has been made not to proceed with the Imola GP weekend The decision has been made because it is not possible to hold the event safely for our fans, teams and staff and it is the right and responsible to do given the situation in the towns and cities of the region. It would not be right to put additional pressure on local authorities and emergency services at this difficult time".

speak Sunday — These are the words of F1 president Stefano Domenicali: “It is such a tragedy to see what happened in Imola and Emilia Romagna, the city and region where I grew up and my thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the flood and to the affected families and communities. I want to express my gratitude and admiration for the amazing emergency services who are working tirelessly to help those in need of help and ease the situation: they are heroes and all of Italy is proud of them. The decision that has been made is the right one for everyone in the local communities and for the F1 family as we need to ensure safety and not create additional burdens for the authorities as they deal with this dire situation.”