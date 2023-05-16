The Imola racetrack is also called the Santerno racetrack from the name of the river that flows alongside it. A river that is scary in these hours. Last week’s incessant rains had not affected the city of Imola significantly, but on Tuesday the situation around the Enzo and Dino Ferrari started to cause concern.

imola, roads closed

Some roads near the plant were closed on Tuesday afternoon. In particular, traffic was blocked along via Tiro a Segno in the section that runs parallel to the runway, along the opposite bank of the river, and which leads to the Tosa bridge, near the curve of the same name, which is also closed to traffic. The racetrack is practically surrounded by water. Many of the green spaces and fields that are normally used for parking during the grand prix are flooded and will not be usable on the days of the competition. Even the lawn that will host the public on the Tosa hill, one of the most coveted observation points, will certainly not be dry when the Formula 1 cars are racing.