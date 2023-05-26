The Automobile Club of Italy and TicketOne have established the procedures to implement the reimbursement of tickets for the Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna, which was not held due to the dramatic floods that hit the Region, scheduled for International Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola from 19 to 21 May.

Starting from 30 May, and by 14 June, holders of coupons purchased through the TicketOne websites, the network of TicketOne sales points and the Automobile Clubs, will be able to request a refund, net of postage and commissions applied from TicketOne, or opt for a voucher that allows the purchase of a coupon for an event organized by ACI Sport such as, for example, the Monza 2023 GP or the Imola 2024 GP.

A similar reimbursement procedure is foreseen for agencies, resellers and professional operators.

Further detailed information on the operating procedures and on filling in the form prepared by TicketOne are published at the following link: https://imolagpf1.ticketone.it/artist/formula-1-imola/