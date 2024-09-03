In the Monza paddock during the Italian GP weekend, there was also talk of Imola. The Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GPs, like the Italian one, are in the delicate phase of contract renewals with F1, given that both Italian races will expire next year.

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of ACI Italia, is busy with negotiations to close the first step which is the confirmation of the temple of speed in the GP calendar: the works carried out on the track with the new asphalt and those for the safe access of the public with four redone underpasses, are the testimony of a commitment that pushes the promoter to modernise with very important investments grandstands and services to respond to the requests of the FOM which demands structures adequate to the needs of modern F1.

Monza, therefore, will soon be transformed into a construction site again to complete the other piece of the project that could give the historic Brianza facility its long-awaited renewal. The theme is the sustainability of the Italian GP: with the success of Charles Leclerc with Ferrari there was a record influx of 335 thousand people. A crowd bath that, however, is not enough to cover the economic commitment of the Italian event, between renovation work, fees to be paid to F1 and the organization of the race. It is clear that the financial support of the Government is needed, as is the case for the other 23 GPs on the calendar.

A study by the CENSIS Foundation has certified the induced effects: 142 million euros, a significant figure that brings a positive economic impact on the territory and that can be further increased in the future.

Marco Panieri, Mayor of Imola, with Gian Carlo Minardi in the paddock of the Italian GP in Monza Photo by: Motorsport.com

For the moment, Imola is following in the wake of the Autodromo Nazionale, but even for the Enzo and Dino Ferrari time is running out. Even though there is no official information, F1 has reportedly expressed its desire to extend Imola’s contract to 2026, making an extension that serves as “compensation” for the 2023 GP not held due to the flood. It would be a… strategic piece to have the opportunity to build a business plan, perhaps different from Monza, to aim for the drafting of a new agreement with F1.

“We need to understand if the country system is able to support two GPs or if one of the two promoters will be able to raise private investments,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1 during the Italian GP. “It’s difficult, but not impossible. We will discuss the issue of the two GPs with Sticchi Damiani and see which direction to take.”

So there is an opening to the double tricolor race by a manager who was born in Imola and lives in Monza when he is not in London and the discussion seems to be more oriented towards Imola than the Autodromo Nazionale. The 25 million that are paid to F1 are provided by the public system in a mutual collaboration that involves the Government with the Institute for Foreign Trade and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, together with the Emilia Romagna Region and Con.Ami for a contribution of 18 million, while the rest is covered by ACI Italia which also has the organizational costs of the race managed by Formula Imola.

Considering that F1 revenue is expected to grow year after year, it is easy to think that there could be the support of the private sector to support activities capable of increasing business during the week of the Grand Prix. How? It remains to be seen. At the moment the very active mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, is not saying a word, aware that he is playing a complex game, but if Domenicali has spoken about it it is because he sees the possibility of the private sector being included in a public system that needs support to bear the costs.

Monza and Imola, therefore, will not have to go to war against each other, but will have to find the best ways to ensure continuity in the future. ACI Italia gives priority to the race in the temple of speed, but Imola could find the tools to deserve a renewal.

The two GPs do not step on each other’s toes, starting with the catchment area: over 70% of the spectators of the 335 thousand fans present at Monza would be foreigners (not only Swiss who come from the nearby Canton of Ticino…), proving the attractive capacity to create an important spin-off in the area. At Imola the numbers are almost reversed because Italians are around 80%, so it would be logical to reverse the two denominations. Jokes aside, the Enzo e Dino Ferrari is willing to make investments to reach a capacity of 150 thousand spectators per day in 2027 (compared to 90 thousand today) if the conditions are right to make the GP sustainable.

Whoever said the Emilia-Romagna team would die at the end of its contract was probably wrong: there is still a flame burning that needs to be kept alive. When the Italy of the districts breaks away from parochialism to create a system, pulling everyone in the same direction, it is capable of building unthinkable projects. The United States has three GPs and Italy could hold two…