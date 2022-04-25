You still listen to the top for Formula 1 on Sky Sport and TV8. Yesterday, Sunday 24 April, the Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP, live from 3pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K and free to air on TV8, was seen by 5 million 98 thousand average viewerswith the 32% share and 8 million 742 thousand unique spectators. The peak of spectators was 5 million 425 thousand at 3.40 pm, while the peak share was 33.9% at 3.49 pm. The Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna GP was the most watched Sunday afternoon program on TV. In detail, the race on Sky Sport was followed by 1 million 506 thousand average spectators, with a 9.6% share, while on TV8 by 3 million 592 thousand average spectators, with 22.8% share. Also noteworthy are the ratings of Sprint Race on Saturday 23 April, which collected a total of more than 2 million average viewers on Sky Sport and TV8, with a 17% share.



