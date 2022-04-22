The wet test was passed with flying colors by Ferrari. On a track in Imola made treacherous by the large amount of water that fell during the morning – and which forced the organizers of Formula 2 to postpone the Free Practice session – Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz made the big voice by winning the first two places in the ranking of FP2 times.

The Monegasque, current championship leader, was the only one to go under the 1’30 ” wall stopping the clock at 1’29 ” 402, while the Spaniard had to be content with closing behind the own teammate with a delay of 8 tenths.

Leclerc’s day, however, was not without errors. At the beginning of the session, the Monegasque was the protagonist of a spin when exiting the Variante Alta when the Pirelli wet tires were not yet up to temperature. Shortly after, Charles made another mistake at the exit of the Variante Alta and then repeated the same mistake shortly after when he mounted the intermediates.

Despite these inaccuracies, Leclerc immediately pushed in the only Free Practice session of the day to look for the best feeling with the F1-75 in view of the qualifying that will take place this afternoon.

He was unable to keep up with the two Ferrari drivers Max Verstappen, but woe to believe that the world champion cannot be part of the match. The Dutchman, in fact, finished in third position with a delay of 1 “ 4 from the top, but on some occasions the traffic also played a decisive role in preventing Max from reducing the gap between the two color bearers of the Cavallino.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 Photo by: Motorsport Images

The surprise of the day came from Haas. Kevin Magunssen and Mick Schumacher finished with the fourth and fifth time trial, but the gap paid by Leclerc was impressive: 3 seconds for the Dane and 3 and a half seconds for the German.

Few laps in the wet by Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso. The Mexican of Red Bull, author of 17 laps overall, after having occupied the top of the times table in the opening bars of the round, was unable to do better than the sixth reference in 1’33 ” 012, while the two-time world champion – also author of a harmless excursion to the Variante Alta – he finished behind Perez with 148 thousandths of a delay.

Thanks to the wet asphalt, he saw himself again in the noble areas of the Sebastian Vettel classification. The four-time world champion German confirmed on the treacherous Imola track that he had a great feeling in the presence of poor grip and thus patched up the numerous shortcomings of the AMR22, closing with the eighth time in front of the AlphaTauri of a surprising Yuki Tsunoda. and George Russell’s Mercedes.

The newcomer to the Brackley team managed to finish in the top 10, but he was the first driver not to go under the 1’34 ” wall, paying almost 5 seconds of delay from the top. Worse still did Lewis Hamilton – struggling to keep the Pirelli wet and never on the track with the intermediates – even eighteenth ahead of only Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo and Nicholas Latifi’s Williams.

Valtteri Bottas touched the top 10, eleventh at the end of FP1, but the Finn made a mistake at the end of the session when he crashed into the mineral water barriers, slightly damaging the nose of his Alfa Romeo Sauber.

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Only twelfth Pierre Gasly, while behind the Frenchman of AlphaTauri we find the second Alpine entrusted to Esteban Ocon and the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. The cars of the Woking team seem to be in more trouble on the Imola track than what they saw two weeks ago in Melbourne, and the English driver was also the author of a red flag 5 minutes from the end when he ended up in the gravel of the Mineral Waters.

The performances of the other drivers Aston Martin and Williams are confirmed to be disappointing, confirming two technically deficient projects. Lance Stroll, usually at ease in wet conditions, finished in sixteenth time, while Alexander Albon, driving a Williams ‘carbon look’ due to the considerable removal of blue paint, was unable to do better than the seventeenth time in 1’36 ” 461.