If it were to happen we should really call it an… Italian miracle. Monza and Imola which are not fighting in the hope of saving one of the two races on the Formula 1 calendar from 2025, but, on the contrary, have decided to collaborate together in an attempt, not taken for granted, to keep the double Italian appointment until 2030.

A dream that could come true, if for once divisions and bell towers are left aside, to start a project that will not lead to an internal war of survival, but to a synergy that should reduce costs and allow the permanence of the GPs in the Temple della Velocità and to Enzo and Dino Ferrari for another seven years, giving the possibility of planning investments in a useful time to transform the two historic Italian plants into tracks capable of responding to the needs of modern F1.

When we entered the Monza paddock on Thursday, the air we breathed was that of a nation trying to secure a Grand Prix from 2026 onwards, in the knowledge that Italy could not afford the Italian GP and that of Emilia Romagna with the revision that Liberty Media intends to bring to the fee: we are talking about 30 million dollars for each appointment. The sensation was clear: one GP lives, the other dies. Monza kept the Italian GP and, perhaps, Imola obtained the extension of the contract to 2026, given that the flood had prevented the dispute in this year’s race.

However, the climate changed over the weekend and the scenario opened up towards a more positive outlook. Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, put the economic ruling on the table, but did not rule out that Italy could still have two GPs on the calendar, although the Circus promoter would have requests to satisfy at least thirty appointments in a season .

In short, the competition is very strong and financially richer, all the more so as today F1 has regained its global appeal which has made it the most followed sporting event on a global level. Liberty, therefore, could aim for maximum earnings and the opening to three GPs in the United States proves it (Miami, Austin and Las Vegas), but Domenicali is not naive and knows how important it is to have a base of historic appointments that keep alive the DNA of Formula 1, for which a small door has opened to try the miracle and aim not for the quit, but for the doubles.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, finished on the podium at the Italian GP Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The starting point was that the Mayor of Imola, Marco Panieri, and that of Monza, Paolo Pilotto, did not present themselves to the renewal negotiations against each other, but with the idea of ​​a unitary project. A revolution if we look at the past, made up of wars and very strong political divisions. And to all this is added another common denominator which is ACI Italia, the organizer of the two events this year.

“The challenge is to continue a story that we are already living – explains Panieri – it is evident that the two GPs no longer represent only the two cities or two Regions, but the dimension has become that of the whole country. It is therefore a challenge that must be taken up by all and we local administrators have already set to work starting a very important strategic collaboration”.

But to get where? Because finding coverage of 30 million a year for two races will be very difficult, especially since simply with the ticket office none of the two events can hope to close with assets already under current conditions. So doesn’t it risk becoming an operation with very high financial risk?

“Last year – adds Panieri – we entrusted the analysis of the repercussions of a GP to the GFC and studies have shown that the GP at Imola generates an induced income of 270 million”. To simplify we can say the expense multiplied by more than ten. The idea, therefore, is to play as a team, widening the opportunities to guarantee a visibility operation that must not only be of a territory but of an entire country.

Giorgia Meloni, Italian prime minister, in the Monza paddock with Angelo Sticchi Damiani, president of ACI Italy Photo by: Franco Nugnes

And, then, one can well understand the presence of Giorgia Meloni in the paddock on Sunday and Matteo Salvini on the podium. The Prime Minister was a guest at the F1 Hospitality, while the Deputy Prime Minister spoke with the various parties involved in the two GP project. At the government level, no one has taken official positions, but it is clear to everyone that Italy will have to adopt a strategy similar to that of the other countries that invest in F1 in order to gain global visibility.

“The Government – concludes Panieri – has a great possibility: to decide whether to accompany a large team project where not a single reality wins, but the whole country wins”.

Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, will receive the delegation to follow the feasibility of the two GPs in Italy: the Deputy Prime Minister is aware of the great opportunities and difficulties that the operation foresees. The great opportunity is to promote the country on a platform capable of maximum visibility: with two appointments on the calendar it would be possible to stimulate both the tourist presence here and the export of Made in Italy. A tricolor game to be played all together, for once without divisions.

Stefano Domenicali in Monza met those working to save the F1 GPs of Imola and Monza

We know that the two plants need to be financed to carry out the modernization works, just as we know that the Monza racetrack can be a fundamental partner in helping to save the park hit by two hurricanes that felled thousands of trees. And Imola with the GP can contribute to the restart of an area that is still suffering from the flood. Stories intersect, as do opportunities. Will we be able to catch them? We will see what can be allocated in the budget law. And as you will have clearly understood, we are not just talking about saving the F1 races: this time there is much more in the bet…