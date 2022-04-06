This is wonderful news for all fans who don’t want to miss the chance to witness the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna live, scheduled from 22 to 24 April at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit.

Automobile Club d’Italia and Formula Imola announce that starting from 12.00 on Friday 8 April the sale of tickets for the Prato (Rivazza and Tosa) and Circolare sectors will open. Tickets will be available both on the Ticketone.it online platform and in all Ticketone sales points in Italy. We also point out that, in addition to these new types, the remaining seats available in the previously open grandstands will also be offered for sale to the public.

Marco Ferrari (Head of the Central Management for ACI Sport): “Finally you begin to breathe that crisp, strong and engaging air that only big events can give. This of the opening of the sale of Prato (Rivazza and Tosa) tickets and Circular is a further step in the long road that is leading us straight to the Formula 1 Rolex Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna “, said Marco Ferrari, Head of Central Management for ACI Sport.

“A journey that has had difficult moments but which is now turning into an overbearing ride. The first sales figures and the great enthusiasm surrounding this race, which will finally be able to enjoy the direct embrace of all its people and those who it will arrive from all parts of the world, already heralding a great success. We are sure that, as usual, Italy of engines, in all its components, will be ready to make this great event unforgettable “, he added.

The director of the circuit, Pietro Benvenuti, continued: “I’m sure this news will please the many fans who had not been able to find tickets due to the limitations of available seats due to anti-Covid regulations. After two editions in which we had to do without the spectators, it will be a great thrill to see the stands and hills of the racetrack full again and I believe that this further opening of seats will lead us to the 80,000 people I hoped for “.

“We were prepared in a moment of emergency, receiving compliments from all the insiders, now we can’t wait to confirm these judgments in a full version of the grand prix. The start of the season was fantastic. and the Italian fans will finally be able to fully enjoy this show on one of the most iconic and spectacular tracks of the Formula 1 circus “, he concluded.