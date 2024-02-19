Imola, redo the curbs

While Monza is grappling with very large-scale interventions, the success of which will depend on the salvation of the Grand Prix in the future of Formula 1, Imola it needs much more limited touch-ups.

The Santerno circuit, however, is not sitting idly by, and in view of the F1 weekend of 17-19 May (a few days after the 30th anniversary of the tragedy of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna) it has redone its look with a package of works worth around 250 thousand euros.

In addition to the modernization of the central stands of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Autodrome and the interventions on the entrance tower of the circuit and on the toilets of the museum dedicated to Checco Costa, the curbs in Imola were also redone.

As shown by the photos sent by our reader Lorenzo Franceschelli, improvement works are underway in various corners of the Autodrome, as in every year. Specifically, the works aim to eliminate the bollards and remove the concrete outside the Piratella, the Acque Minerali and the Variante Alta. Imola's contract with F1 expires in 2025, but it is expected to remain on the calendar until at least 2026 to “make up” for the edition not held in 2023 due to the flood.