F1, Imola prepares for the GP

In Imola, in the heart of the “Motor Valley” of the Emilia-Romagna Region, from Friday 19 to Sunday 21 May the Formula 1 engines will make themselves heard again, with the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, sixth round of the 2023 F1 World Championship. The response from fans was not long in coming. Race day tickets sold to date surpass 82%: at least 160,000 spectators expected at the Santerno circuit over the weekend.

In a unique district in the world – land of great brands on two and four wheels, great champions, innovation and know-how – the Grand Prix is ​​a unique opportunity to transform one of the most popular sporting events in the world into an extraordinary promotional opportunity international level of Made in Italy and the automotive supply chain, starting from the “Motor Valley of Emilia-Romagna”. The numbers prove it: the 2022 edition was followed by 82.2 million viewers, all over the world, and – according to a JFC study – it generated an economic return for the area of ​​over 274 million euros. A result that rewards the teamwork of an entire territory, in close synergy with the Government and with Formula 1 itself. 2023, the Grand Prix and the agreement between the institutional and non-institutional partners were presented this morning in Bologna, at the headquarters of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

The words of Sticchi Damiani

“The pride with which we are preparing to kick off the Imola GP which, for three years, has been celebrating Made in Italy in its name is extraordinary”, said Angelo Stick Damiani, president of the Automobile Club of Italy. “Pride, because Imola is in the heart of the Land of Motors as well as in that of enthusiasts and because ACI is its organizer, as in Monza. In fact, Italy has always been a protagonist of world motorsport, from its beginnings witness of its relevance as a driving force for the innovation and development of motoring. The Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit is not just an asphalt track: it is a community, with its own history and perspective. It is the symbol of the many men and women who – trying their hand as drivers, builders, designers, technicians, mechanics – feed our passion and contribute every day to the technological progress of our cars, even in its electric future. At Imola, with the Grand Prix, we celebrate all this and confirm Italy, once again, true automotive excellence”.

Sunday’s words

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, intervened with a video message: “This is a special edition because Imola is 70 years old. I was born and raised there and consequently has a special place in my heart. But it is also the same for Formula 1, because this racetrack has written important pages in motorsport. My passion for racing was born there. It’s a historic venue but like everything in Formula 1, the circuit is being renewed and improved. This year will host a new qualifying format in which the drivers will have to use hard tires in Q1, mediums in Q2 and softs in Q3. This will make the qualifying day even more interesting. It will be a great party on and off the track. With a Fanzone full of fantastic activities and with the welcome that Emilia Romagna can give. So happy 70th birthday in Imola. I can not wait to come back”.

Hunt for the last tickets

There is still a chance not to miss this great show. Tickets for Sunday are still available (circular and some grandstands), on Saturday and Friday (grandstands, lawn and circular) that enthusiasts can purchase directly from the websites and www.autodromoimola.it and ticketone.it. To increase the availability of seats and meet the needs of supporters and enthusiasts, the Autodrome has created six new grandstands at the Villeneuve, Tosa, Gresini, Acque Minerali bends, and in the starting area in front of the pits, bringing the capacity to 90,000 seats.