The severe storm that caused the violent flood in Emilia Romagna led tocancellation of GP of Emilia Romagna of Formula 1which was supposed to run on the weekend of May 21, 2023 to Imola. A common sense decision that was made after realizing the dramatic situation in the region to guarantee the safety of the professionals and the public who would have reached Imola on Sunday. In fact, the flood also affected the racetrack, with part of the paddock that has flooded for the full of Santerno river.

The Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola has been officially canceled for bad weather, following the flood that devastated the whole region. The provisional balance of this catastrophe so far is dramatic, given that there is already talk of 8 dead, one missing and well 4,000 people evacuated.

In total throughout the Region they are flooded 14 rivers, including the Santerno near the Imola racetrack, causing widespread flooding in 24 municipalities in Emilia Romagna. Even the electric current is blown, with over 50,000 people left without electricity.

Considering the tragic situation of the whole Region, the organization of Formula 1 Liberty Media has made a decision of common sense, canceling the entire race weekend at Imola. The cancellation allows for not overloading the police forces, now busy dealing with the emergency, which instead with the confirmed tender, should have supervised the event.

“The decision has been made – reads the Formula 1 press release – because it is not possible to guarantee the necessary security for the smooth running of the event, for our fans, for the teams and for the personnel on duty in the event. It would not be fair to put further pressure on local authorities by requesting additional services at an already very difficult time”.

“It is a great tragedy that struck and is still striking Imola and Emilia-Romagna – added Stefano Domenicali – the city and region where I grew up, and I send my thoughts and prayers to the flood victims and affected families. I want to express my gratitude to the amazing emergency services who are working tirelessly to rescue those in need, the whole of Italy is proud of.

The decision that has been taken is the right one, I believe for everyone, both for the local communities and for Formula 1. Today the priority is to guarantee the greatest possible safety and not create additional burdens for those who are already committed to facing a very difficult situation.”.

With the cancellation of the race at Imola F1 2023 we will proceed to ticket refund. The Codacons he is also asking for compensation for the costs of transport and accommodation linked to the car event.

According to the Consumers’ Association, event organizers and F1 authorities will have to repay in full the cost of tickets to spectators, considering that today the82% of the places availablethe. Due to force majeure, airlines and railway companies they will also have to reimburse the travel tickets purchased by fans to attend the sporting event.

The same goes for, according to Codacons hotels and accommodation facilities: anyone who has booked a stay to attend the now canceled F1 race has the right to get the amount paid back if they decide not to use the services purchased.

