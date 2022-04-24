To Imola the fourth race of the 2022 F1 World Championship. How did it go? What is the classification of the Formula 1 race and relative order of arrival of the Emilia Romagna GP?

Great disappointment of the fans Ferrari who plagued a victorious Red or at least on the podium and instead had to attend the Red Bull bracewith Max Verstappen who won the Gp of theEmilia Romagna in front of teammate Sergio Perez and the McLaren from Lando Norris.

Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola for the 2nd consecutive year

Charles Leclerc had to be satisfied with the sixth place due to an error in the last laps, while Carlos Sainz he was forced to retire on the first lap after he touched Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 Gp Imola 2022, how the race went

The Imola race valid for the Emilia Romagna GP was dominated by Max Verstappen’s Red Bull who won the pole on Fridaythe first place in the Sprint Race and always led the GP in the lead. The race began on a wet track and was decided at the first corner, with the Ferrari of Leclerc which immediately lost ground by losing two positions.

Leclerc’s Ferrari was only sixth in Imola

Same fate for the other F1-75’s Carlos Sainz who slipped back from fourth place touching Ricciardo’s McLaren. Unfortunately Ferrari went in head tail and got stuck in the sand. There in front Leclerc tried to recover but despite the fact that the track dried up he was unable to overtake Sergio Perez.

With the third place in the safe behind the two Red Bulls then the Ferrari driver attempted the assault on fastest lap mounting the soft rubber but the gamble did not pay off and on the contrary ended up in a spin hitting the barriers from the side.

Sainz was forced to retire on the first lap

With the single-seater damaged it resulted to return to the pits and replace the nose. On the track he limited the damage by recovering from the ninth to the sixth final position.

F1 2022 IMOLA race podium

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

F1 2022 Imola race classification, ORDER OF ARRIVAL

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 63 1: 32’07.986 2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 63 16,527 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes 63 34,834 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 63 42.506 5 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo-Ferrari 63 43.181 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 63 56,072 7 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 63 1’01.110 8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin-Mercedes 63 1’10.892 9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 63 1’15.260 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin-Mercedes 62 11 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 62 12 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 62 13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine-Renault 62 15 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo-Ferrari 62 16 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes 62 17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas-Ferrari 62 18 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren-Mercedes 62 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine-Renault 6 Contact 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0 Contact

The order of arrival is the final classification of the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola

