There Formula 1 back to Imola for the Gp of Emilia Romagna 2022fourth test of the Formula 1 World Championship. After the great start to the season of the Ferrari with the victories of Leclerc in Bahrain And Australia on the Santerno there is great expectation of the fans Italians returning to fill the stands and the lawns of the Emilian racetrack (ticket info).

The first is also scheduled for Imola Sprint qualification of the season, the mini-grand prix on Saturday afternoon which assigns the pole position and determines the starting grid. For those who will not go to Imola The Emilia Romagna GP on TV is visible in direct as well as on Sky also in clear up TV8with the green light starting at 15.00 of Sunday 24 April.

Timetable Gp Emilia Romagna F1 2022 live SKY and TV8

Friday April 22, 2022 (FREE PRACTICE And QUALIFICATIONS)

13.30-14.30: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

17.00-18.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 23 April 2022 (FREE PRACTICE and SPRINT RACE)

12.30-13.30: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

16.30-17.30: Sprint Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and TV8)

Sunday 24 April 2022 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and TV8)

Fa F1 runs in Imola at least until 2024

F1 Imola Gp of Emilia Romagna 2022

Formula 1 races in Imola again this year and will do so at least until 2024. The Emilian track is old school and narrow. In fact, Imola is a historical circuit which poses great technical challenges, with curves and speeds very different from sector to sector that put a strain on all the components of the car. The track is long 4,929 Km (63 laps) and go anticlockwise, with 12 curves to the left and 9 to the right.

The first Sprint of the year takes place in Imola. The rules have been slightly revised compared to last season and now they are there too more points to be won. First of all from this year the pole position is attributed to fastest driver in the qualifying session on Friday.

Aerial view of the Imola circuit, with 12 curves to the left and 9 to the right

The tire rules are the same as last year’s sprint racing events: instead of having 13 sets of tires like weekends without Sprints, there are only 12 sets. Of these two sets of P Zero White hardfour of P Zero Yellow medium and six of P Zero Red soft. In addition, teams will have up to six sets of Cinturato Green intermediate and three sets of Blue belt full wet in case of rain.

Imola track record

The absolute record lap of an F1 on the Imola track is 1’13 ″ 609scored in 2020 by Mercedes-AMG’s Valterri Bottas.

Verstappen won in Imola in 2021, with the first part of the race being held in the rain

In the race the Imola lap record is 1’15 ″ 484 and belongs to Lewis Hamiltonthe winner of the last GP of Emilia Romagna in 2020. Last year ad Imola triumphed there Red Bull Max Verstappen.

