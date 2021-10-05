“I hope all of you are having a better evening than all the employees at Whatsapp headquarters.” Lance Stroll on Twitter he ironized yesterday evening during the long disservice suffered by Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, or the three great messaging and social media giants of the galaxy owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

Hope your all having a better night than the guys at WhatsApp HQ 👀 – Lance Stroll (@lance_stroll) October 4, 2021

F1 obviously also uses the three networks mentioned above, but the main tool for communicating with fans remains Twitter, which survived the down recorded yesterday by the competitors thus allowing all the Circus communication staff to take advantage of this situation to continue to entertain their followers.

No IG, no WhatsApp 📵 Are we back in 2005? 😆 pic.twitter.com/YgYwIqEJXa – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 4, 2021

Our first podium 🤜 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟲 🤛 Twitter created 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ICFXg1uBfX – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) October 4, 2021

Red Bull took advantage of the situation to retrace a bit of the history of their F1 adventure and beyond. The Milton Keynes team in fact wondered if it was going back to 2005, when Whatsapp And Instagram they didn’t exist yet. In 2006, however, it arrived Twitter, a year in which the team currently led by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko won the first podium thanks to the third place obtained by David Coulthard in Monaco.

Finally. This is Twitter Admin’s moment. 🙏 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) October 4, 2021

If Twitter goes down, let’s agree to meet at the 2020 Turkish GP. – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) October 4, 2021

So last night was wild. 😂 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) October 5, 2021

As always, the Mercedes did not miss the opportunity to get on the stage created by the situation. In view of the Turkish Grand Prix in the event of a Twitter down, the Brackley team proposed to meet at the 2020 edition – race victory and seventh world title for Lewis Hamilton – rejoicing that the admin who manages the Twitter account had the maximum attention yesterday evening defined ‘wild’ this morning by the account of the three-pointed star.