Sergio Perez He was back to his old ways in qualifying. This time, he made a serious mistake during his Saturday session when he went off the track and was unable to get back in, which prevented him from setting a better time and forced him to start in 19th place this Sunday.

After the bad result, the Mexican spoke to the media where he made it clear that there were several things that affected his performance in qualifying, from going off the track to the poor choice of tires since the track was wet, which caused the first incident.

“Very unfortunate. It really hurts me to let my team down like that.“I was one of the first to put on the slick tyre and I needed all the temperature, the conditions were difficult at that time,” the Mexican told Fox Sports.

Checo Pérez will start from the last positions | Photo: EFE

Sergio Pérez believes that the mistake of not considering the track in its conditions cost him dearly when he went off the track and had the big problem of not being able to return on his own. “When I got to lap 9, when I slowed down, I had no grip at the rear. I tried to keep the car as straight as possible and when I left the track the asphalt was totally wet, I became a passenger very quickly,” he concluded.

With this, the Mexican has secured a 19th-place start at Silverstone. He will have only his car and his ability to try to improve and gain positions from the start, also hoping that there are good conditions for the race.