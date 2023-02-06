1985 opens a new chapter in the history of Williams thanks to the arrival of the important sponsorship Canon, which took the place of the Denim-Saudia pairing by introducing a new shade of blue together with the white and yellow already present in previous years. The Denim logo remained on the rear wing for one more season, while Canon initially placed its distinctive red branding on the side panels before expanding its presence in subsequent seasons.

Another notable feature of this period was the 5 red on the nose of Nigel Mansell’s car (which then also returned in 91-92), which stood out from the 6 white of the cars of Piquet and Patrese.

In 1987, Williams signed an endorsement deal for the first time with a multinational tobacco company, the Barclay, which put its logo on the sides of the car. In addition, the increase in the dimensions of the airbox led to a variation of the chromatic proportions, with yellow becoming predominant over white and blue (in any case increased on the sides thanks to the arrival of the Labbat’s).

Perhaps this was the detail that convinced her camels to choose the Grove team after the experience in Lotus and taking the place of ICI on the bonnet and on the front of the single-seater.

The last major change came in 1993, closing this long cycle. The Labbatt’s logo shrunk and moved to the top of the sidepods, while the video game company arrived on the sides SAWat the center of an important commercial deal that also led to Damon Hill being the protagonist of the Sonic saga.