the confidence of Sergio “Checo” Perez has returned to piloting after posting a third-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix. There the Mexican traced back 6 places to finish among the best. Given this demonstration, the pilot assured that from now on the only thing he must do is maintain himself to continue being one of the best.

Checo came from 5 races without qualifying to Q3, now he did it and got on the podium. As he had said, if he wanted to improve on Sundays he had to do it perfectly on Saturdays and although he had some complications he managed to do it and finish in a very good position.

Checo Pérez got on the podium after a long time | Photo: EFE

After the race, Pérez Mendoza assured that he can no longer go backwards, he must finish yes or yes on the podiums of each race, that implies making almost perfect races to achieve it. “I think these kind of performance days help. And from now on I just hope, basically, to be on the podium every weekend. That’s the way we have to go,” he told F1.

the pilot of Red Bull was recognized as the driver of the day by the Formula 1 for his great driving style. Given this, Checo assured that he could improve much more in the race, even reaching second, but the collection of rubber used on the track did not help him much.

to have that push he needed, “We did get close to second place, unfortunately we picked up a lot of used rubber with the tires that wasted our time,” he said.

The Mexican remains firm in second place in Formula 1 | Photo: EFE

With this third place he maintained himself and took a great advantage over Fernando Alonso In the fight for the title, Pérez is second with 171 points, to 281 from Max Verstappen, the leader, and the Spaniard is third with 139 points.