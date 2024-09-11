Sergio Perez will return to the tracks in Formula 1 This Friday with the Azerbaijan Grand Prixa circuit that suits the Mexican very well and where he will seek to regain his best level in the final stretch of the 2024 season.

The driver from Guadalajara boasts what no one else in F1 does, and they are Two victories in Bakuwhich places him as the expert on street circuits, in addition to having 5 podiums in his visits, which indicates that he is doing very well and that could help him.

In a recent interview, Checo Pérez said that he is excited to return to Baku, and confirmed that he is very fond of the track, for the reasons mentioned above.

Checo Pérez is one of the dominant figures on street tracks | Photo: EFE

“Baku is always a fun circuit, I personally love racing there, street circuits suit my style and I love testing myself on them.“It will be interesting to see how the RB20 reacts,” he said.

Pérez Mendoza also took the time to explain that they have been working very hard to improve on the track and overcome the problems that have affected the team throughout the season. “We have been working with the team to make sure that we are finding the solution to the problems we have suffered,” he commented.

The Mexican has one victory with Red Bull in 2021, he repeated it in 2023, which was the most recent and which he hopes to replicate this weekend.