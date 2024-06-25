Barcelona, ​​Spain.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza rescued four points in the Spanish Grand Prix yesterday (Sunday), after starting in eleventh position due to the Formula One penalty.

In it Barcelona Circuit – Catalonia there was slight improvement in mexican pilot of Red Bull Racingwho continues in fifth place in the Drivers Championshipwith 111 points, in this season 2024.

Although the battle for the ultimate achievement of F1 It is becoming more even, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez maintains the dream of proclaiming champion in it motoring.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza revealed that after 13 years of stay in the Formula Onethe dreams that remain to be fulfilled are to be F1 champion and the winner of Mexican Grand Prix.

«Without a doubt, winning a world It’s what we all dream of, and winning the Big prize from home to Mexico. “They are the main dreams to fulfill,” said the Guadalajara midfielder.

“I am aware that it is the final part of my career and that is why I want to enjoy it a lot, I want to spend every moment and give my best, give my version to my team,” ‘Checo’ added.

The next participation of Sergio Perez in the Great Circus it will be in the house of Red Bull Racing. This week he will fly to Austria for the Grand Prix of Spielberg.

The eleventh race of the 2024 campaign It will be held on Sunday, June 30 at 07:00 am (Mexico time), 06:00 am (Culiacan time).

