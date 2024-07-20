by VALERIO BARRETTA

Wolff Returns to Earth

After the victories at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, the Mercedes arrived in Hungary with great confidence. Since yesterday, however, the car did not seem to be at the level of McLaren and Red Bull, especially on the single lap. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have made hopeful statements about the work to be done during the night, but FP3 also confirmed how the Brackley team arrives at qualifying as the third force.

Even Toto Wolff seems to have put aside his enthusiasm for this weekend: the Mercedes team principal believes that the W15 can get an engine upgrade but will still remain distant from the McLaren.

Wolff’s words

“I think we can maybe add a little more power, but there is a gap. I don’t know how much it is, at the moment it seems like two tenths“, this is the Austrian’s comment to the British of Sky Sports UK.

“We knew that Hungary would be difficult for us because of the overheating. It was a historical feature, so it is not a surprise.“, he continued. “At the moment, It can be said that McLaren seems to have the upper hand a bitbut then Max’s long run this morning was like Norris’. So I think it’s going to be very, very close again“.

“After Silverstone we feel much more like winners than last time. After a few years, of course, you appreciate many more things. But we think about tomorrow. We knew that Budapest would be a difficult race. So, after that moment of satisfaction, we went back to ‘skeptical’ mode.“.