by VALERIO BARRETTA

Mercedes is back to being scary

The progress admired since Monte-Carlo has brought the Mercedes on the front page. The Brackley team, for the first time since 2021, won two consecutive grand prix, once again putting a smile on team principal Toto Wolff’s face. The Austrian, however, does not want to overdo his enthusiasm and has called the team to pay maximum attention to the Hungaroring, another important test for the growth undertaken in Brackley.

Wolff’s words

“The Hungaroring has a different character to the last two circuits. Unlike Silverstone, it has a lot of tight, twisty sections, with only one significant straight. However, it also contains some high-speed corners, so it will be another good test of the gains we have made in the corners. We go into the weekend aiming to do the best job we can. We hope to maintain this positive trajectory and to conclude the first half of the season in the best possible way“, these are the words of the Austrian.

“We are approaching the next double-header with momentum. In recent races we have continued to make progress with the W15, which has led to important results in Austria and Silverstone. However, We know we don’t yet have a car that can compete for wins every weekend.“, he added. “The team is working hard to get further performances that we hope will allow us to do so. These efforts will continue in the next two races and until the end“.

Updates

Wolff himself, a few days ago, anticipated the arrival of updates in Hungary and Belgium. After Silverstone, the Austrian argued that the Red Bull Ring-Silverstone one-two could hardly bring Mercedes back into contention for the important objectives; however, he also admitted that continuing like this the team could defy all odds.