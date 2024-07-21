by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Hungary, Verstappen maintains fifth place

No penalty for Max Verstappen. This is the verdict just issued by the steward of the Hungarian GP on the contact between the world champion and Lewis Hamilton on lap 63 which sent the #1 off the track at the first corner.

The press release

This is the decision of the race stewards.

“Approaching Turn 1, both car #44 (Hamilton’s, ed.) that the #1 (Verstappen’s, ed.) they overtook #23 (that of Alexander Albon, just dubbed, ed.). The #44 car returned to the racing line before the braking point and started to turn into Turn 1. The #1 car approached the corner quicker than in previous laps (thanks to DRS) and braked at the same point as before. Verstappen claimed that Hamilton was changing direction under braking. Hamilton stated that he was simply following his normal racing line (confirmed by reviewing video and telemetry evidence from previous laps). It is clear that Verstappen locked both front wheels on the approach to Turn 1 before the impact occurred, but did not follow the normal cornering line for a typical overtaking manoeuvre.“.

“Hamilton said it was a racing incidentwhile Verstappen argued that it was a change of direction under braking. The Stewards do not believe this is a typical case of ‘change of direction under braking’, although they believe that Hamilton could have done more to avoid the collision. Consequently, we believe that no driver deserves a preponderant punishment and we decide not to take further action“.

In short, Hamilton himself tried not to push Verstappen, while the Dutchman did not take any particular responsibility in front of the stewards, who were also already invited to undergo a medical check-up in his place after the race. A race that the Dutchman therefore finished in fifth place after a podium thrown away precisely because of this accident. But the worst news is something else: he no longer has the reference car, the crisis with the team is world-wide evident, and McLaren is recovering in the standings. The Max of Spa is needed to go on holiday much more smiling, and above all relaxed.