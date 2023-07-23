Ferrari, Vasseur disappointed but not given up

The promises and premises with which the Ferrari had overlooked the appointment of the Hungarian Grand Prix have not translated into reality, and to Frederic Vasseur it doesn’t go down that part of the reason lies in the team’s work on the track. The performance of the SF-23, fourth force on the track today, did not help the problem with the pneumatic gun in Charles Leclerc’s first pit stop and the penalty for excess speed in the pit lane in the Monegasque’s next stop.

Vasseur’s words

“We are certainly frustrated, we cannot afford all these mistakes if we want to be competitive. The pace wasn’t magic, but it wasn’t far from Hamilton’s, and in these conditions you can’t afford a single mistake. My job consists in separating the positive and negative aspects, and the negative, in addition to the mistakes, is that we are also struggling in qualifyingFerrari’s team principal told a Sky Sports F1. “On the positive side, we probably had a better pace than expected: we almost matched Hamilton’s, while on the last occasion it wasn’t like that, despite the fact that we were afraid of tire degradation due to today’s high temperatures. All in all it wasn’t a bad race in terms of pace, it is in terms of results, especially starting from the many and too many mistakes, from qualifying to today’s pit stop and penalty. We cannot afford these problems if we want results“.

Keep pushing

Even without the hitches encountered on the track, however, Leclerc would have fought for fifth place at most, and only for a few problems on Oscar Piastri’s car. The French team principal appreciated the words of his protégé, who avoided controversy over the course of the race, not letting himself go into despair: “I think Charles did a good analysis of the weekend, he knows we made mistakes collectively and he knows the pace wasn’t bad today. There is room for improvement and he is focused on the team’s development margins: it’s the right attitude. In general I’m sure the same goes for Carlos: I have to push the team in the post-race meeting and our drivers have to be calm off the track too“, continued the Frenchman.

“It is clear that the standings change enormously from one weekend to the next, and it’s not a question of updates and developments but of minimizing mistakes. My job is to take care of ourselves and understand where we can improve, it is clear that we have to work better in every single area, not in one in particular. We are pushing hard, and the same goes for every single person who works at Ferrari, it’s the life of the teams“.