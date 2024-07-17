by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari heads to Hungary with an advanced chassis

There Ferrari and his team principal Frederic The vessel are looking forward with confidence to the Hungarian GP scheduled for this weekend. At Silverstone, the Scuderia from Maranello conducted comparative tests between the new package and the one from Imola and was able to see how the evolutions brought to Montmeló did indeed provide more aerodynamic load points but also more problems of proposing which were going to wipe out the profits.

The Mogyorod circuit, due to the lack of fast corners, can go in the direction of development decided by Ferrari, which in fact will bring an advanced version of the surface to Hungary, as we had anticipated and as Vasseur confirmed.

Vasseur’s words

“We worked hard in the company and so We will bring an advanced version of the fund to Budapest which we hope will give the drivers a car with which they can express themselves to the best of their ability. This season we continue to fight on the edge of hundredths and having Charles and Carlos in full confidence can allow us to obtain better results, in the race but especially in qualifying, when it comes to pushing to the limit. I am confident that the package we will have at our disposal at the Hungaroring will allow our team to be a protagonist“, these are the words of the Frenchman.

“The week off before Hungary allowed us to thoroughly analyse all the data collected in the last three races. We therefore found that the recently introduced upgrade package brought the expected benefits in terms of load points, but also triggered side effects that worsened the driving comfort of Charles and Carlos“, he concluded.