On the first day at the Hungaroring the reds dominated the two sessions ahead of Verstappen and Norris. On Saturday the fight for pole with the probable presence of rain

A good Ferrari archives the first day of free practice for the Hungarian GP as queen. After Carlos Sainz’s best time in the first session, it was Charles Leclerc who set the best time in FP2 in the afternoon. The Monegasque in 1’18 “445 lined up the McLaren of Lando Norris (1’18” 662) and the second red of Carlos Sainz (1’18 “676). F1-75 at the Hungaroring circuit, which on paper should be very favorable to the Cavallino single-seater, but the weekend must be tackled carefully because it will already rain tomorrow and therefore the unknowns of the wet asphalt could have a significant influence on qualifying.

good mclaren – However, Ferrari can smile because both Leclerc and Sainz set their times with ease, while Red Bull certainly struggled more, especially with Sergio Perez who set the ninth fastest time in the afternoon. For Max Verstappen second time in the first session and fourth in the second. McLaren’s first day was good, with Daniel Ricciardo fifth, while Mercedes, which brought several updates here too, placed George Russell eighth and Lewis Hamilton 11th. However, the Englishman complained of a certain instability of the W13. See also Sebastián Villa, present in Boca's great draw against Corinthians

alonso in celebration – The day went off quite smoothly, with no particular problems for the drivers, apart from a harmless spin by Albon with his Williams in turn 1 during the second session. Sixth time for Alonso, who today celebrated his 41st birthday. Sebastian Vettel seventh, Valtteri Bottas tenth with Alfa Romeo, who today the CEO Learned has confirmed he will continue in Formula 1 also in 2023. Tomorrow at 1 pm the third free practice session, then at 4 pm qualifying to define the starting grid.

