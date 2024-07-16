by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ocon, sweet memories in Hungary

Immediately after the transformation process that began in 2021 and gave birth to Alpine, the French team expressed its intention to fight for the top positions in the championship. An intention that remained only on paper, because in these three and a half years Alpine has collected only one victory in very lucky conditions: it managed to do so in Hungary, right where the Circus returns this weekend.

It was 2021 when Esteban Or with took advantage of the initial chaos (a crash that eliminated Lando Norris, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, damage to Max Verstappen’s RB16B and an own goal by Mercedes, who sent Lewis Hamilton on intermediate tyres on a dry track) to obtain his first victory in F1. A victory that also came thanks to the strenuous defence of his then teammate Fernando Alonso from Lewis Hamilton’s attacks: the two were not yet at loggerheads and Alpine had not yet fallen into the chaos that it is laboriously trying to remedy.

Ocon’s words

The 2024 edition will be the last for the Frenchman in Alpine: he has already announced his farewell, and his arrival in Haas in 2025 is just around the corner. Looking back at the weekend, Ocon cannot help but recall his only success in F1: “The Hungarian Grand Prix will always be a special race for me, I got my first win here, which was also Alpine’s first. It’s one of my favourite circuits on the calendar and one I always enjoy racing at. It’s a fantastic track to drive on, with a lot of downforce and lots of flowing corners. Overtaking can be difficult, the only real opportunities are in the first sector, we need to maximise our performance in qualifying. The weather is forecast to be hot, so strategy will also come into play to help with tyre management.”.

Gasly’s words

“The Hungaroring is a very demanding track, but it is one of the most enjoyable to drive on. The circuit is like a go-kart, there is one corner after another and you don’t have much time to rest on the straights. It is demanding all the way around and you have to find the rhythm, that is the challenge, and I love it,” added Pierre Gasly.The conditions will be extremely hot, so the race will be very tough on all the drivers physically. After a difficult Silverstone, we want to get back into Q3 and aim for points this weekend, putting us in a better position before the summer break.”.