by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hungary Qualifying: Sainz Maximizes Ferrari Potential

Since Friday in Hungary, and despite some illusory FP1, it has always been clear that the fight for the GP victory would be a matter between Max Verstappen and the Red Bulls. Ferrari seen in FP2 and FP3 clarified its rolewhich is the chasing team together with Mercedes: this was also confirmed by qualifying, with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc starting fourth and sixth respectively.

Above all Sainzgood at keeping Hamilton behind in qualifying, could not have obtained more than fourth place, considering the values ​​seen on the track. And it is natural that the Spaniard is happy after a weekend consistently ahead of Leclerc, in continuity with what was seen at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone.

Sainz’s words

“In terms of position It was not possible to finish more than fourth todaydefinitely. We were, except for FP1, all weekend three-four tenths behind Red Bull and McLaren. And yes, getting a 4th place on a difficult circuit like Hungary is always good. I think we can now say that the first three positions are more or less locked and that in terms of pace it is almost impossible to beat them, then behind there is a good fight for the fourth position. which could become a podium or a P2 or a P1 if something happens in front, we will be ready to exploit the possibilities“, this is the Spaniard’s comment to the media. “The bottom? There are some things that have improved a bit, but the gap with Red Bull and McLaren is still three-four tenths, and it means that there is still work to be doneWe need to make much faster progress.“.

“Considering where we are I think that we are in fourth position tomorrow if nothing happens in front; if something happens, however, I am the first one who will try to win or to make the podium“, he continued. “People think that Hungary is a circuit like Monte-Carlo: it is not, it is more like Barcelona than Monaco, because they are all medium-high speed corners; I don’t know why people think it is a slow circuit, but for us all the corners are at 160-180 km/h, which is high speed. So I know it is not an easy track for us, last year we also struggled here, but I am optimistic because we have had a good weekend so far. Even if we do not have the fastest car we are maximising what we can do.. As for pace, we are more or less at the level of qualifying: let’s see if something happens up front, if the temperatures rise a bit more, which maybe can give us a hand. If nothing happens up front it’s difficult because they have three-four tenths of pace“.