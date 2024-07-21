by VALERIO BARRETTA

Sainz, P6 in Hungary

A Ferrari fourth and the other sixth in Hungary, both in qualifying and in the Grand Prix. Unfortunately for Carlos Sainzhowever, the positions at the finish were inverted compared to those on the grid. The fault of a poor start, the worst of the season for the Spaniard, which then conditioned his entire race, starting with tire management. A start that the #55 still can’t explain and which stains an otherwise perfect weekend.

Sainz’s words

“The start didn’t go well and that counts for a lot here. I don’t know if it was my fault or if we simply got the clutch settings wrong and caused too much wheel spin for the grip we had today. I’ll have to talk to the engineers about that. It cost us a lot today on a circuit like this“, this is his first comment to the media. “Unfortunately it was the first bad start of the season and it happened in a circuit where it costs you a lot. We will do a good analysis. A bad start to the season is fine but it’s a shame that it happened herethe”.

“After the start the positions were practically frozen, without that start we would have obtained the fourth position or the podiumconsidering Max’s troubled race. I went from P4 to P7 in one corner and from there on I had to use the rubber tyres to overtake. When you use the tyres too much, you lose a bit of pace. That was crucial. It’s a shame because I felt comfortable with the car all weekend. It’s true that today was a bit more difficult with the high fuel balance, but the pace in the last stint was a bit better.“, continued the Spaniard.

“Where will we be in the second part of the World Championship? It depends on the track. There are tracks where we are fighting, or tracks where we arrive 20 seconds behind. It is clear that McLaren is now the fastest team and has the strongest car.. It was clear that sooner or later he would overtake us in the championship, given the performance of the car, and now we have to see how we can close the gap. Today he was from another planet“.