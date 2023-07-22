Verstappen, bitter in the mouth after qualifying for the Hungarian GP

Three thousandths, nothing. A trifle that, however, makes Max very angry Verstappen, the great Hungarian Saturday loser. The world champion had to lower his head in front of his old rival Lewis Hamilton in qualifying at the Hungaroring and thus give up his sixth consecutive pole position: according to him, the fault of an even “terrible”, unbalanced car. On which, however, he had a sensational race pace throughout the weekend.

Verstappen’s words

The problems of the RB19, if there are any, are therefore limited to the flying lap. The Dutchman explains them with brutal honesty: “The car was terrible. We didn’t expect to be in such trouble here, we suffered a lot in Q1 and Q2 and it was Worst balance I’ve ever had. All this is not due to the updates: the grip came and went even with the same compound. I tried to correct something but the front was like on ice. The sensations were really erratic, and it was difficult to make progress today“, these were Verstappen’s words in the press conference following qualifying.

Looking for the record

Super Max will have to overtake Hamilton on track to allow Red Bull to obtain a 12th consecutive victory in Formula 1 and thus beat McLaren’s record. However, he does not expect a simple task: “The race? It will be very hotit will not be easy to overcome“, added the world champion. “This qualifying format is certainly very interesting: for the show it is a good thing. If we had been able to shoot with the normal format, the Alfa Romeos wouldn’t have been so close, for example. I prefer the old format, but as Hamilton says the important thing is that on Friday we can do laps for the public“.

“I struggled all weekend. I had ups and downs in all sessions. It was hard to find the confidence to really attack the corners. I think my first attempt in Q3 was very good. But then in the second attempt I couldn’t find the feeling. I tried to push harder, but I lost the front first, then the rear. Anyway I finished second, however we should be in front with the car we have. Tomorrow will depend on the temperature, it will be hot, so it will probably be more difficult to manage the rear tyres“.