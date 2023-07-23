F1 Hungary, the standings of the race

It was supposed to be the Grand Prix of the fight, it was yet another government competition. Max season Verstappen continues in the name of domination: the Dutchman burns Lewis Hamilton at the start and imposes that unreachable pace also shown on Friday, giving Red Bull its 11th victory in as many races. The Milton Keynes team obtained the 12th consecutive success in Formula 1 and therefore beats the previous record of McLaren (11 in 1988), writing yet another page in the history of motoring.

For Super Max, the seventh consecutive victory (joined by Ascari, Schumacher and Nico Rosberg) comes after a relatively simple race, finished half a minute ahead of Lando Norris. The Brit of McLaren proves to be very solid, overtaking Hamilton at the start and in the game of pit stops his teammate Oscar Piastri: the #4 cannot do more than that, big applause also to the Woking team, for the first time on the podium in two consecutive races since Austin-Interlagos 2012. Sergio Perez completes the podium, recovering from ninth position.

Hamilton closes in fourth place: Sir Lewis has to complain about an unhappy start: with a better sprint Max would still have had a step off the charts but perhaps the podium would have been within reach. A podium for which, on the other hand, Ferrari has never been in the fight: once again the SF-23s are bad, today the fourth force in the race. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finish respectively in seventh and eighth place, also behind Oscar Piastri and George Russell.

Formula 1 is back on track next week, with another classic on the calendar: in fact, it will take place at Spa-Francorchamps, for the Belgian Grand Prix. The third Sprint weekend of the season will be held on the iconic Ardennes track: the engines will start on Friday starting at 1.30pm for FP1, then it will be time for qualifying immediately (5pm). Saturday morning the Sprint Shootout will start at 12, then the short race scheduled for 4.30pm. Sunday, at the usual time of 3 pm, the Grand Prix.