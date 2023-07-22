F1 Hungary, qualifying: Russell out in Q1, Wolff reacts in Masi style

The disappointment of the Hungarian Saturday is George Russell. The British driver was unexpectedly eliminated in Q1 at the Hungaroring and tomorrow he will be forced to start from 18th place: not exactly ideal, considering the tortuous shape of the Mogyorod track.

Wolff’s reaction to Russell’s elimination is very reminiscent of those of the Austrian himself at Interlagos and Jeddah 2021: the Mercedes team principal, at the time, was angry with the race director Michael Masi, guilty of not having punished enough Max Verstappen in the duels against Lewis Hamilton. Now Wolff’s frustration is all about his driver’s performance and the problem of traffic which cost Russell half a second in the first sector.

The F1 tweet

Wolff punched his table after Russell’s elimination, and his anger was captured by F1’s merciless direction.

Our 2022 pole-sitter George Russell is out of qualifying!!!! And Toto Wolff is not a happy man 😳 Poor table 😅#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/zbJhSvuJNS — Formula 1 (@F1) July 22, 2023

Desperate comeback

Now Russell will be forced into a difficult comeback race. Luckily for him, compared to previous years, the Hungarian circuit does not preclude overtaking as in the past: as the 2022 race teaches, comebacks – especially with the new ground-effect cars – are difficult but not impossible. Carlos Sainz was also called to get back on track, eliminated in Q2: the Spaniard is out of the top-10 by just two thousandths.