There McLaren dominated the qualifying rounds F1 Hungarian GP: Landon Norris took pole position, followed by his teammate Oscar Platesdistanced by only 22 thousandths. On the wet circuit of theHungaroringMcLaren has monopolised the first rowan event that has not occurred since 2012 at Interlagos (Hamilton-Button). Max Verstappenwith the Red Bullqualified third by 46 thousandths, while Carlos Sainzthe best of the Ferraritook fourth place at 0.469.

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP 1 4 Landon Norris McLaren-Mercedes 1:15.227 2 81 Oscar Plates McLaren-Mercedes 1:15.249 +0.022 3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 1:15.273 +0.046 4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:15.696 +0.469 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:15.854 +0.627 6 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:15.905 +0.678 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 1:16.043 +0.816 8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1:16.244 +1.017 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 1:16.447 +1.220 10 22 Yuki-Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 1:16.477 +1.250 11 27 Nico Hulkenberg HaasFerrari 1:16.317 12 77 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:16.384 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams-Mercedes 1:16.429 14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams-Mercedes 1:16.543 15 20 Kevin Magnussen HaasFerrari 1:16.548 16 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 1:17.886 17 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.968 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 1:18.037 19 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:18.049 20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 1:18.166 The F1 starting grid after qualifying in Hungary 2024

In the qualifying of the Hungarian GP Landon Norris took pole position with a time of 1’15″227. The McLaren At the moment they are the fastest, so much so that they earned the front row in the Hungarian GP, ​​a result that hasn’t been seen since 2008.

Lando Norris has conquered his third career pole and Oscar Piastri placed second, just 22 thousandths behind. Max Verstappenin the second row with the Red Bullwas distanced by just 46 thousandths, while Carlos Sainzfourth, brought the Ferrari to the role of third force, but with a gap of almost half a second from the first three. Charles Leclercsixth, had a difficult weekend, including a crash in free practice and a contact in Q3.

Qualifying was interrupted due to theYuki Tsunoda accidentwho destroyed his car, causing the session to be suspended two minutes from the end. At the restart, only Daniel Ricciardo he managed to improve his position. The Uncertain weather conditionswith a light rain, made qualifying unpredictable.

There Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedeswinner at Silverstone, only managed fifth place, with the team struggling, risking elimination in Q1.

F1 2024 HUNGARY GP SCHEDULE SKY, NOW and TV8

Sunday 21 July 2024 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1 and Now, delayed to 18.00 on TV8)

