F1 Hungary, the PL3 standings
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:17,811 (St)
|–
|19
|2
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.061 (St)
|+0.250
|22
|3
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:18.067 (St)
|+0.256
|25
|4
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:18.077 (St)
|+0.266
|21
|5
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:18.082 (m)
|+0.271
|18
|6
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.119 (St)
|+0.308
|22
|7
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.190 (St)
|+0.379
|27
|8
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:18,234 (St)
|+0.423
|29
|9
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18,350 (St)
|+0.539
|19
|10
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,489 (St)
|+0.678
|24
|11
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:18,536 (St)
|+0.725
|20
|12
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,544 (St)
|+0.733
|22
|13
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|1:18,592 (St)
|+0.781
|17
|14
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|1:18,598 (St)
|+0.787
|19
|15
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|1:18.649 (St)
|+0.838
|26
|16
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18,776 (St)
|+0.965
|21
|17
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:18.814 (St)
|+1.003
|15
|18
|d. Ricciardo
|Alpha Tauri
|1:18,828 (m)
|+1.017
|27
|19
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|1:18.979 (m)
|+1.168
|21
|20
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|1:19.156 (m)
|+1.345
|28
F1 Hungary, the chronicle of PL3
In his cup of tea, where he has won eight times in his career, Lewis Hamilton Start your Saturday off right. The seven-time world champion leads the third free practice session with a time of 1:17,811preceding his rival Max by 250 thousandths Verstappen. The Briton performed well, but the world champion showed his usual worrying (for the others) speed on the race pace. Third place for Sergio Perez, recovering from yesterday: the Mexican is six thousandths behind Super Max.
Nico Hülkenberg’s fourth place was excellent, ahead of an equally positive Lando Norristhe only one in the top-10 with a medium tire demonstrating that McLaren can also confirm its competitiveness on the Mogyorod circuit. Ferrari slightly more detached, with Charles Leclerc who accuses 379 thousandths of a delay from Lewis Hamilton and closes in seventh place, just ahead of Carlos Sainz (+0.423). Russell (6th) also in the top-10, the decline of Aston Martin continues, with Fernando Alonso finishing in ninth place, half a second behind Hamilton
The program
Formula 1 returns to qualifying this afternoon with qualifying starting at 4pm. Saturday’s session is as always important on the Hungaroring circuit, but as the 2022 race teaches, comebacks – especially with the new ground effect cars – are not impossible. The grand prix will instead have the canonical time of 3 pm: for Red Bull it will be an opportunity to beat McLaren’s record of consecutive victories in Formula 1, which has stood since 1988.
