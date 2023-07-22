F1 Hungary, the PL3 standings

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:17,811 ( St ) – 19 2 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.061 ( St ) +0.250 22 3 St. Perez Red Bull 1:18.067 ( St ) +0.256 25 4 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.077 ( St ) +0.266 21 5 L. Norris McLaren 1:18.082 ( m ) +0.271 18 6 g. Russell Mercedes 1:18.119 ( St ) +0.308 22 7 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.190 ( St ) +0.379 27 8 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:18,234 ( St ) +0.423 29 9 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:18,350 ( St ) +0.539 19 10 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18,489 ( St ) +0.678 24 11 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:18,536 ( St ) +0.725 20 12 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:18,544 ( St ) +0.733 22 13 TO. Albon Williams 1:18,592 ( St ) +0.781 17 14 OR. Plates McLaren 1:18,598 ( St ) +0.787 19 15 k. Magnussen Haas 1:18.649 ( St ) +0.838 26 16 P. Gasly Alpine 1:18,776 ( St ) +0.965 21 17 L. Sargeant Williams 1:18.814 ( St ) +1.003 15 18 d. Ricciardo Alpha Tauri 1:18,828 ( m ) +1.017 27 19 AND. Or with Alpine 1:18.979 ( m ) +1.168 21 20 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:19.156 ( m ) +1.345 28

F1 Hungary, the chronicle of PL3

In his cup of tea, where he has won eight times in his career, Lewis Hamilton Start your Saturday off right. The seven-time world champion leads the third free practice session with a time of 1:17,811preceding his rival Max by 250 thousandths Verstappen. The Briton performed well, but the world champion showed his usual worrying (for the others) speed on the race pace. Third place for Sergio Perez, recovering from yesterday: the Mexican is six thousandths behind Super Max.

Nico Hülkenberg’s fourth place was excellent, ahead of an equally positive Lando Norristhe only one in the top-10 with a medium tire demonstrating that McLaren can also confirm its competitiveness on the Mogyorod circuit. Ferrari slightly more detached, with Charles Leclerc who accuses 379 thousandths of a delay from Lewis Hamilton and closes in seventh place, just ahead of Carlos Sainz (+0.423). Russell (6th) also in the top-10, the decline of Aston Martin continues, with Fernando Alonso finishing in ninth place, half a second behind Hamilton

F1 Hungary, live coverage of PL3

Here you can re-read all the direct written from PL3 of the Hungaroring.

The program

Formula 1 returns to qualifying this afternoon with qualifying starting at 4pm. Saturday’s session is as always important on the Hungaroring circuit, but as the 2022 race teaches, comebacks – especially with the new ground effect cars – are not impossible. The grand prix will instead have the canonical time of 3 pm: for Red Bull it will be an opportunity to beat McLaren’s record of consecutive victories in Formula 1, which has stood since 1988.