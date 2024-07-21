by VALERIO BARRETTA

Piastri, the first success arrives

Oscar Plates has just become the 115th driver in history to win a Formula 1 race. He did it in a way that in his country would be called anticlimacticwhich in this case we could translate as “cold”. The situation can be explained partly by the character of the Australian, always very composed even when he won in the preparatory formulas, partly by what happened on the track with Lando Norrisinitially reluctant to give him first place after having taken advantage of McLaren’s choices in managing the pit stops.

Piastri’s words

Piastri, in the end, took back what he had “stolen” because the team prevailed with Norris. Had he not done so, he would have created a very dangerous precedent and would have risked ruining the climate within the team. This is why Piastri had no doubts about the team’s choice: “I had a lot of faith in my team and in Lando.. We had examined the various strategies and we had said from the moment we returned we had said to invert the positions or in any case to sort out the positions after the break“, this is his comment on Sky Sports F1.

“I’m enjoying this win 100%. The last laps were difficult to manage, especially I was a bit disappointed not to be faster than I could go. I had done everything right up to that point, I had put myself in a position to win, and I don’t think the ending takes anything away from my victory. Of course I would have really liked that situation not to have existed, but we tried to secure the double in the best possible way covering everyone’s strategies with the two cars, and I’m very happy“.

“From my point of view I would have preferred to be quicker in the last stint, unfortunately I didn’t manage it, but when you come back to the pits like that I think it’s very difficult to manage. When you try to cover the strategies of other teams sometimes you put yourself in a bit of an uncomfortable situation, but I think the team did a great job in managing it.“, he continued. “It is very pleasant to drive this carand to have a team result like this shows that the car was the fastest on the track, and when you have the fastest car it’s a fantastic feeling, it’s probably the best feeling you can have: It’s a joy to drive and full credit must be given to McLaren who have done a lot of work over the last 18 months.It’s remarkable, considering where we started last year in Bahrain, to be able to get a one-two with a 15-second advantage.“.