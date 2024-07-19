by VALERIO BARRETTA

FP2 Hungary, Perez convincing in terms of pace

For once Sergio Perez stands out more than Max Verstappen. Sure, in the FP2 standings at the Hungaroring the Mexican driver is still behind his Red Bull teammate, but the gap is much smaller than in the morning, and (above all) in terms of pace Czech he already seems fine. His afternoon race simulation is very interesting, two-three tenths per lap better than Verstappen’s, usually the best on the grid for consistency and performance on long run.

Perez’s words

Perez, who has a different car to Verstappen in the sidepods and engine cover, commented on his day as follows: “We had a great step forward from FP1 to the afternoon. We chose the right direction to bring about changes and the feeling was good.the race simulation also looked promising and we’ll see how the rest of the weekend goes“.

“I was also happy at Silverstone after Friday, but I think it was a very positive day especially for the direction we took and the progress we made throughout the day. We couldn’t have done better and that’s what matters mostso this is very positive“.

The future

The convincing FP2 of Czech They come at a very delicate moment for the Mexican, whose future has been called into question after recent poor performances. After Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull will evaluate a replacement that would have been difficult to think of only at the beginning of June – at the time of the renewal.