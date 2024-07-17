by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ocon in Hungary with new helmet

If Alpine can boast a victory in Formula 1, it is thanks to the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, when Esteban Or with achieved an unexpected success thanks to a series of fortunate and in some ways unrepeatable circumstances.

The Frenchman, helped in his first and so far only victory in F1 by Fernando Alonso, will race in the Hungaroring weekend with a new helmet that features the colors and themes of the trophy he won three years ago. A trophy that remains among the most coveted, as it is made of hand-painted porcelain and that this year will be dedicated to Brazil and Ayrton Senna.

The post

It was #31 himself who revealed this weekend’s helmet on his social media: “A special helmet for a special race“.

Ocon’s is still the pinnacle of Alpine’s journey in Formula 1. A journey marred by departures and confusion at the managerial level that began in 2022 with the failed arrival of Oscar Piastri and continued in 2023 with a diaspora from which almost no one was saved. Not even Ocon, who will leave the team at the end of the year to most likely go to Haas.