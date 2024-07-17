by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris like Ocon: special helmet in Hungary

Formula 1 is back and the “fashion” of racing with special helmets is back, which on the one hand do not allow drivers to be identified by specific colours, but on the other hand they highlight unique designs that are often linked to the particularities of the GP and are very popular.

Landau Norris he is one of the drivers who is most often appreciated for his special helmets and also in Hungary the British driver will change “helmet” (Esteban Ocon did it too). With style and self-irony, the McLaren driver will race with a hand-painted helmet: it was – like all those won in Hungary – also the porcelain trophy that Norris accidentally broke last year from Max Verstappen on the podium at the Hungaroring. The British driver, to make amends, asked Herend Porcelain (which makes the Hungarian GP trophies) to create a special helmet for this edition.

The post

“It was an honor to collaborate with Herend Porcelain on this hand painted masterpiece for Hungary. When we got together we knew we wanted to do something special and here it is. From the bottom of my heart, thank you (and sorry for last year)“, this is the post with which Norris revealed his helmet for the 2024 GP.

As the Hungarian company itself points out, Norris had asked eight months ago to collaborate for the Grand Prix. The result was an absolutely memorable helmet, made with water-based paint, full of references to Hungarian culture and stylized motifs of butterflies, bees and birds.